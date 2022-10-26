Trust Uorfi Javed to make the most bold appearances and pull them off like it is no one else’s business. The Bigg Boss fame has over the past year or so has managed to turn heads towards her and made the world talk about her fashion. Good, bad, or ugly, whatever one’s opinion is, there is no one who hasn’t seen or heard about Javed and her skills to turn anything and everything into an outfit. Now she also features in another music video Hay Hay Ye Majboori and turns out that has landed her into trouble.

Over the past couple of months, Uorfi has found a new niche and now features into music videos. Having done a couple of them by now, she now features in a new one that is a rendition of the classic song Hay Hay Ye Majboori. The video has her dancing seductively wearing standard Uorfi clothes and acing them even when she is performing in rain. But the same clothes have left someone offended.

As per the latest reports, Uorfi Javed has landed into legal trouble due to the latest music video that features her in some unique outfits. The reason for the legal step taken by someone against her is that she is wearing very revealing clothes in Hay Hay Ye Majboori. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As reported by the Times Of India, the complaint has been filed by an anonymous person in Delhi. It is reference to the red saree Uorfi Javed dons in the music video Hay Hay Ye Majboori. The report says the complaint has been filed for “publishing or transmitting of material containing s*xually explicit act in electronic form.” There are no other details out about the same yet and even the television star is yet to reply to the same.

However, Uorfi Javed continues to do what she does best and has even garnered a big fanbase for herself who crown her as a fashionista. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and the entertainment world.

