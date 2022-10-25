Shehnaaz Gill is one celebrity who enjoys a massive fandom on social media. Her fan clubs trend her every single day on micro-blogging site Twitter along with late actor and her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Now, there’s a video of the actress dancing with Guru Randhawa going viral on social media where the two are giving a cosy performance for the camera and netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Sana has been attending Bollywood Diwali parties back to back and we are loving her glamorous side. The actress wore a plunging neckline lehenga last night and with a backless blouse and looked pretty as ever in it. Now talking about her latest appearance, it was actually Bollywood producer Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash which was a star-studded affair and celebs including Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan to name a few.

Amid the same, Guru Randhawa shared a cosy dance video with Shehnaaz Gill on his Instagram with a caption that read, “With india’s fav @shehnaazgill ❤️ Happy Diwali ❤️”

As soon as the video went viral, Shehnaaz Gill fans started reacting to it. A user on Twitter commented, “Haaye kash is se he affair chal padday. Mere dil ko thandd pay jaye”. Another user commented, “Um im possessive for her checking her out ”.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Haaye kash is se he affair chal padday. Mere dil ko thandd pay jaye — gulabo (@Flipper47192976) October 23, 2022

Um im possessive for her 🔪🔪 checking her out 🙂#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/DZZ1MJq7mF — SHEHNAAZ CANADIAN FC|(Fan Boy) (@shehnaazian18) October 23, 2022

Was waiting for this hehe <3 guru Randhawa Started following Our Queen Gill ❤️🥺#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/WQyvfyjcbl — Freya (@shehnaaz_exe) October 24, 2022

Both Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa look cute together!

What are your thoughts on Guru’s dance video with Sana? Tell us in the comments below.

