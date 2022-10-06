Uorfi Javed (Urfi Javed) is among the rare celebrities who are speaking up for what’s right. Many are furious over the entry of Sajid Khan into Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16. He’s been accused of s*xually assaulting actresses like Saloni Chopra, Jiah Khan, Aahana Kumra amongst many others. Mandana Karimi has even quit Bollywood in protest while Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah land support for the #MeToo accused filmmaker.

Bigg Boss 16 is receiving a lot of backlash over the presence of Sajid. Many are even calling for a boycott on the show. Recently, Kashmera Shah broke her silence and landed her support for Khan on her Twitter handle. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, sent a video clip sending wishes to the Humshakals director.

Reacting to all of it, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Big boss why would you do that? When you support s*xual predators, you’re actually telling them that it’s ok what we they’ve done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it!”

Uorfi Javed continued, “Stop working with sexual predators !!! It’s not controversial , it’s just disgraceful! Sajid khan never apologised for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling ? So you don’t really have to worry cause even if you harass multiple women you will still get to be on the biggest show on India !! Controversy k Iiye aap har cheez thode support karenge ! #colors stop supporting sexual predators !!!”

In another story, Uorfi also declared that she would have not been a part of Bigg Boss 16 even if she was invited because of Sajid Khan.

She goes on to write, “If women like Shehnaaz Gill, Kashmera Shah are free to support a s*xual predator, I am free to criticize him and both of them too.”

Take a look at the stories shared by Uorfi Javed below:

