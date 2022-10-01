Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. While it was her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla that made the most noise, one cannot help but agree that her charm is undeniable. The actress is soon making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan.

After being featured in various music videos and Punjabi films over the years, Shehnaaz has some great work opportunities coming her way. And that definitely starts from being in the cast of Salman Khan’s next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Even before her debut performance, the actress has also bagged another film alongside Nora Fatehi, John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh titled 100%.

But what do the astrological predictions suggest about the future of Shehnaaz Gill? We spoke to Pandit Jagganath Guruji who made a detailed analysis of her stars and

“Be it the Bollywood, Punjabi, or OTT industry, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen playing some crucial roles that will redefine her career as an actress”, Panditji begins.

Guruji further adds, “Shehnaaz’s moon is not in a great position that might result in facing abrupt mood swings along with feeling distracted. This will impact her career stability as a result of which, she needs to stay patient, keeping her mind calm. Her Venus is also not that strong which might bring financial imbalance in her life. That’s why she should avoid starting any business or taking an entrepreneurial route”.

Nothing major, but Shehnaaz Gill also needs to take care of her health while delivering future projects respectively.

