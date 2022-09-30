Nora Fatehi knows how to grab eyeballs really well. She was recently seen in the Thank God song Manike alongside Sidharth Malhotra and their sizzling chemistry was burning our screens. The actress was seen at an award function last night but it is her cut-out gown that has left the tails wagging. Scroll below for all the details.

Yesterday marked a starry affair as GQ Best Dressed 2022 awards were held in Mumbai. Esha Gupta, Chitrangda Singh, Alaya F, Rohit Saraf, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty were amongst many others who put their best fashion foot forward.

Nora Fatehi opted for a yellow thigh-high slit dress with a single shoulder. The sensuous piece had cut-out between her breasts and on one side of her waist. It all came across together around the other waist which was held together with a brooch-like detailing.

Nora Fatehi complemented her look with black stilettos and smokey eyes. She left her hair slicked back and it was quite a smart move to keep the dress in focus. While we’re totally rooting for this super s*xy look of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge, netizens had a different take. Many even compared her to Uorfi Javed.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Iski bhi ideal urfi hai lgta hai”

Another reacted with a dig at Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy and wrote, “Jail wale bhaiya ka paisa kaha hai”

“Silicone silicone everywhere,” another commented.

A comment read, “Sab urfi k kadamo pe chal rahe he, chii”

A troll wrote, “Ye sab celebrity pagal ho gyi hai paise k liye kuch bhi karengi kuch bhi pehnegi sab ek jaisi Bollywood me”

Take a look at the video ft Nora Fatehi below:

