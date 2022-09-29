Shah Rukh Khan often makes headlines for his epic, witty and hilarious comeback. Time and again we have seen the superstar conducting #AskSRK and it’s his replies to his fans that often make headlines. Well, the Swadesh actor has always been like that so much so his throwback interviews are its proof.

Amongst numerous interviews, we recently came across one such video where he gave a mic drop answer to the journalist.

In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan sat for an interview with Journalist Karan Thapar where he was first asked, “In an Aamir Khan ad, it’s the storyline what the audience remembers and takes away. In a Shah Rukh Khan ad, it’s Shah Rukh’s personality or his antics.” Replying to which, he said, “I can’t deny that I just have a strong personality I guess. Or I just don’t know how to act.”

Further, when he was questioned about his popularity out of the country, Shah Rukh Khan gave an epic answer. When the journalist asked, “God forbid someone at the hotel would say, ‘excuse me sir who are you?” What’d you do?” the superstar replied saying, “It would happen only in Alaska. Everybody else will recognize me. It has never happened to me.”

However, things went a little out of hand when the journalist tried to mention the sorry state of Muslims in the country and SRK gave a mic-drop reply. When the journalist asked, “Explain something to me why is it that Muslims have been so successful in the film world. They’ve achieved enormous success at all sorts of levels not just as actors but as directors as scriptwriters as singers as musicians but they haven’t made the same impact elsewhere,” SRK gave a one-liner answer and just said, “Isn’t our president Muslim.”

Woah! Witty and how!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood comeback film. He’s currently shooting for War director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. That apart, he will later be seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

