Brahmastra has been making headlines ever since the movie was announced a few years ago. The first part was released on September 9th and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film happens to be the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 and is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. Now, if the recent reports are to be believed, the film is all set to release on an OTT streaming giant. Yes, you heard that right, scroll below to read more details.

There has been a lot of brouhaha around the film ever since it was released. It is learnt that the film has already got its date scheduled for its OTT premiere. It’s a bit shocking development considering the run it is witnessing in theatres.

According to Tollywood.net, Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be released on Disney+Hotstar in the second week of October. That’s right! The official news of the OTT release hasn’t been announced yet but the makers are soon planning a grand announcement for the same.

If the report is true, it will be premature arrival on OTT as the film still has fuel left in it and is expected to enjoy a decent run for a few more days from hereon. Nonetheless, it’s definitely good news for fans who didn’t get the chance to watch the film in the theatres. It’s finally coming to your home screens soon now.

Brahmastra is produced by Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, Prime Focus and Star Studios. Recently, Ayan Mukerji who happens to be the director of the film, revealed that he has already started working on the second and third instalment.

What are your thoughts on Brahmastra releasing on OTT soon? Tell us in the comments below.

