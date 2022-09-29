Chandoo Mondeti is on cloud nine! His last directorial venture, Karthikeya 2 turned out to be a box office blockbuster and the film went on to churn out massive collections of over 100 crores globally. Now, the latest we hear is that the filmmaker is all set for his pan-India film and none other than Hrithik Roshan might come on board for it. Keep reading for more details.

Karthikeya 2 was released in Telugu and Hindi languages with zero pre-release buzz. The film did tremendously well and raked in unbelievable profits. Moving onto the next project, Mondeti is now interested in doing a pan-India film and is already ready with his plot. Not just that but a couple of names from Bollywood are doing rounds to be in this film.

As per the reports flowing in, Chandoo Mondeti and Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts are discussing a pan-India film. In fact, the director has managed to get a nod from Aravind for the project after impressing him with a basic plot. The reports further state that Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh’s names are into consideration to play a male lead. However, it’s Hrithik who is said to be having more chances to get finalized.

Considering Hrithik Roshan’s busy line-up, we wonder how he’ll be accommodating Karthikeya 2 director’s film, if reports turn out to be true.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha, which releases tomorrow. Post that, he has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Then there’s Krrish 4 and YRF’s yet-to-be-confirmed biggie, War 2. Also, if rumours are to be believed, HR will also be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2

