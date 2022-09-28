Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee make one of the blockbuster pairings in the Tamil film industry. The duo has given three box office successes with each other and is yet to deliver a flop. The duo is always in demand by Kollywood fans, it seems that their wish is going to come true as both of them are all set to come together for a film. Keep reading to know exciting details.

For the unversed, Vijay and Atlee have worked together on Theri, Mersal and Bigil and all of them were huge box office successes. With the track record being cent per cent, it was just a matter of time before the Tamil superstar and the hit director would reunite to deliver another mass entertainer. Now, from what we hear is that the duo is coming together for a pan-India film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report in Track Tollywood, Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee are discussing a pan-India film together, which is said to be their biggest ever film. It will be a grand affair with a budget of 300 crores. Yes, you read that right! It’s almost three times the cost of Kamal Haasan‘s Vikram, which was reportedly made at 110 crores. Thus, it will easily be one of the most expensive films to come out from Kollywood.

As of now, Atlee is busy with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay will be soon completing the shoot of Varisu and post that, he’ll start his work on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next. After these two commitments, the actor is expected to reunite with the Mersal director to mark their biggest film ever. It is expected to go on floors in the later half of the next year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Makers Of ‘Suriya 42’ Warns Of Legal Action Against Those Who Are Sharing Leaked Pictures, Videos From The Sets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram