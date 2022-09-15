Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Ram Charan’s next with Shankar, RC 15, are two of the big projects that are being produced by renowned producer Dil Raju. With both of the films being high on buzz, Raju has quoted a bumper combined deal for buyers of overseas rights. And guess what, the distributors are happily ready to pay the quoted amount. Keep reading to know more details.

For the unversed, with Beast, Thalapathy Vijay has got his biggest-ever overseas deal for any of his films. Even though the action entertainer failed to leave any major impact at the domestic box office, it turned out to be a good profit maker overseas. Considering the same, his next with Vamshi Paidipally is in demand in international circuits.

Speaking about RC 15, the film stars Ram Charan who is riding high on the success of RRR. It is being directed by Shankar, whose 2.0 was a big money spinner. Considering this history, collaboration is in huge demand overseas. Since both the films are being produced by Dil Raju, he’s quoting a combined deal for overseas rights.

As per the report in Track Tollywood, Dil Raju has asked a sum of 65 crores for both Varisu and RC 15 to sell overseas rights. Each film will be priced at 32-33 crores as per this deal. It is learnt that the distributors are ready to pay the price and acquire theatrical rights.

Thalapathy Vijay’s last release, Beast, was acquired for 32 crores in overseas and it was his biggest ever deal. Thus, the actor has once again managed to secure a bumper deal for his film, logically his biggest ever as it has levelled the price of Beast.

