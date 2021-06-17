Without a doubt, Thalapathy Vijay is amongst the biggest Tamil superstars. Thanks to Master, the actor has now become an actor with PAN appeal. The latest we hear is about Thalapathy 66 i.e. Vijay’s 66th film, and it has to do with his unbelievable remuneration.

Advertisement

A couple of weeks back, we got a confirmation about Thalapathy 66. Maharshi fame Vamshi Paidipally has come on board to direct Vijay. The film will be a bilingual project made in Tamil and Telugu, thus marking the actor’s Telugu debut. Not just two languages, but the film will witness a simultaneous release in multiple languages.

Advertisement

Thalapathy 66 will be bankrolled by none other than renowned producer, Dil Raju. Now as per the latest reports that are flowing in, Thalapathy Vijay is getting as much as 100 crores for the film. What’s interesting is that the actor has already got a token amount of a whopping 10 crores even before an official announcement.

Now, that’s really huge amount if reports are true. We hope Thalapathy 66 will be every worth a penny!

Thalapathy Vijay’s next with Vamshi Paidipally will be officially announced once the COVID situation dies down. Reportedly, a launch event has been planned for the film which will go on floors in 2022.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master. It has Vijay Sethupathi playing an antagonist. After the super success of Master, its producer Xavier Britto had indirectly accepted the rumours of paying a huge amount to Thalapathy.

“Today Mr. Vijay one of the most saleable heroes. We were very clear about what we were going to do. You pay a different price for silver, gold, and diamond. The value differs. So naturally, for a diamond, you have to pay a very high price. And, the more you retain it, the more value it holds,” Britto had said in a chat with Film Companion.

Must Read: Divya Agarwal Reacts To Boyfriend Varun Sood Lifting Shweta Tiwari & Nikki Tamboli: “That’s My Only Complaint…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube