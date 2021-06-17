India is now reporting the lowest number of COVID cases in the last 2 and a half months. And the makers of Sooryavanshi are finally seeing a ray of hope to bring the magic on the big screens. As of now, in some states, theatres are permitted to operate at 50 percent occupancy. The scene is expected to get better till July.

In Punjab, theatres have been permitted to operate at 50 per cent occupancy and soon, we might get to see an announcement about 100 per cent occupancy. In Maharashtra too, theatres are permitted as per the districts with the least positivity rate. In July, theatres are expected to open with full capacity. In Telangana, the sanitization process has been started in cinema halls.

As theatres are slowly getting back on track, we have heard that the makers of Sooryavanshi and 83 have started booking a slot. Exhibitors are ready to give maximum space for both the releases as they stick to their promise of arriving only in cinemas. Akshay Kumar’s cop drama is expected to book a date in October, most probably Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October).

No doubt, Sooryavanshi’s release on Gandhi Jayanti will help to bring in one of the biggest openings in Bollywood. So, the move seems quite logical as of now.

A source close to Mid Day quotes, “While John’s (Abraham) Eid release ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ had to be deferred, ‘Attack’ will meet its August 13 release. The exhibitors want to give Sooryavanshi and 83 their due for standing by them through 2020. It is possible that the cop caper will arrive in October, followed by Ranveer Singh’s cricket drama in November.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar’s cop drama also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaffery and others in key roles.

