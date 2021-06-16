Producer-director Karan Johar is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Whenever he posts on Instagram, it creates a buzz. Now the ace filmmaker’s latest post leaves fans wondering whether he is bringing back his popular and controversial chat show Koffee with Karan.

A few days ago, the filmmaker had shared a picture of a mug with ‘Coffee’ written over it. Sharing the picture, he captioned it ‘with. This left many fans to wonder whether the filmmaker is planning to announce the next season famous chat show. Take a look at the pic below:

Now Karan Johar once again teased his fans with another Instagram story. The filmmaker shared a picture of a cup of coffee that has his face on it. Sharing it he wrote, “Karan on Koffee! Season?”

Koffee with Karan in the past has faced a lot of hearing after the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The show’s old clips went viral on social media and many netizens called out the filmmaker for being mean to him.

A throwback video of Sonam Kapoor’s appearance on Koffee with Karan was making rounds on the internet. During the Hot or Not game, when Karan Johar listed a few actor’s names asked the actress if she found them hot or not. And when Sushant Singh Rajput was mentioned, Sonam said, “Huh?.. Hot I guess, I don’t know, I haven’t seen his films.”

Karan Johar’s latest production “Ajeeb Daastaans” was recently released digitally. Now his ambitious period drama, Takht, is one of the most talked-about films. However, the latest report revealed that the filmmaker has put the film on the back burner and is now working on a light-hearted romantic comedy.

As per the Bollywood Hungama report, the Dharma Production’s head-honcho has pitched his new light-hearted romantic comedy to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The two, who were previously seen in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 film Gully Boy, have readily agreed to be part of the ace director’s romantic world.

