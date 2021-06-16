Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan were not the best of friends in the industry. The two might be on cordial terms now but they were not on speaking terms for 16-years. It was during those years, the Gadar actor made several comments against King Khan.

The animosity between the two stars began on the sets of the 1993 film Darr. Reportedly, Sunny believes that late filmmaker Yash Chopra gave more prominence to the baddie of the film. The negative character in the film received more popularity as compared to Sunny’s character among the audience.

Following which, Sunny Deol cut all ties with the filmmaker and with SRK. He even remained at a distance from the other people of the industry. As reported by Hindustan Times, Sunny said during a press interaction, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person.”

Sunny Deol added, “I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom. I’ll never work with Yash Chopra again. He isn’t a man of his words. I don’t have good memories of him, he betrayed my faith in him.”

Sunny also took an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan who was getting paid massive amounts to dance at family weddings and private functions. Talking to Filmfare he said, “Only mujrawallis dance at weddings, not actors. I think actors should maintain their dignity. Dancing at a friend’s wedding is okay, but getting paid to dance is cheap. Next, you’ll ask me-isn’t prostitution better than borrowing money from the market? I don’t agree with this kind of logic.”

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, had once said that earning by dancing at weddings gives him a choice to not do a certain film.

