Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen after 3-year-long hiatus with Siddharth Anand’s action flick Pathan. As fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on the film, the latest report claims that the actor is planning to make a web series based on a popular political strategist’s life.

Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan is hitting headlines since last year and as per reports, the film was on track and the schedules have been planned. SRK even came onboard and shot a few scenes. While there’s no official confirmation, it is pretty much a known secret from the industry.

Now as per the Times Of India report, political strategist Prashant Kishore will meet Shah Rukh Khan at his residence Mannat and discuss the web series project. While there are no details about the project but report claim that it will produce by Khan’s Red Chillies production.

The report also mentioned that Prashant Kishore has previously met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, and the meeting went for nearly three hours. Pawar had hosted a lunch for Kishor to discuss the ongoing political situation.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan’s action film Pathan has come to a halt due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The film is set in the realms of Tiger, aka Salman Khan’s spy universe which also stars Katrina Kaif. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be seen in the film.

A recent report from Bollywood Hungama revealed that the Pathan’s shoot will resume shooting on June 21. The development comes after the Maharashtra government began the unlock process in the state. The shooting will resume with the new SOPs and will follow all the government suggested protocols.

