Pearl V Puri who was arrested on June 4, 2021, in a minor’s r*pe case has been denied bail today. The Naagin actor was arrested under Waliv Police Station, Vasai-Virar under the POCSO act and had applied for bail. Read to know more details below.

The next hearing date given to the actor is June 15, 2021, and which means that Puri will be in custody till then.

According to SpotboyE, Pearl V Puri has been denied bail and has been given the next date for the next hearing by the court. The Naagin actor appeared in court today and was arrested for assaulting a minor girl.

Meanwhile, television celebrities have been coming out in support of Pearl including Ekta Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nia Sharma.

Divya in a conversation with the publication revealed that he was on the verge of signing a big film and said, “Who will be accountable for his (Pearl V Puri) aborted career if and when he is proven not guilty? It’s a very serious charge, and it will have far-reaching repercussions on Pearl’s career. He was just starting out in life. Television had given him stardom. And I can tell you, he was on the verge of signing a very big film. Now everything is lost.”

Divya Khosla Kumar also spoke about the condition of Pearl V Puri’s mother. “Pearl lost his father some time ago. His mother who is not well at all calls me and just cries and cries asking for my help. I feel helpless and angry. I know Pearl well. We’ve worked together. He is a good human being, sincere and hardworking. He doesn’t deserve this. On what grounds have they booked him for such serious charges? This is the frightening side of the #MeToo movement whereby a man’s career and reputation are destroyed, families are ruined,” she added.

What are your thoughts on Pearl V Puri getting his bail denied? Tell us in the comments below.

