Sonam Kapoor is one actress who doesn’t mince with her words. The beauty is not one of the diplomatic actors and says what’s on her mind! She once lauded Deepika Padukone for managing to stay in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Not only did the statement leave many surprised, she even spoiled her relationship with her Saawariya co-star! Read on for the details.

It was back in 2010 when Deepika and Sonam graced Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan together. When asked about Ranbir, the actress went onto say that he makes a great friend but as a boyfriend, she’s not sure!

Asked about Ranbir Kapoor on the Koffee With Karan, Sonam Kapoor had said, “Ranbir is a great friend. He’s a really nice guy and has got great family values but as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.”

To this, Deepika Padukone laughed and said, “Thank you!” The episode gained a lot of heat and Sonam Kapoor herself later confessed that it affected her friendship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Sonam told Filmfare a year later, “Honestly, I’m so fed up with this whole Koffee With Karan thing now that I don’t want to discuss it. Yes, it has affected my relationship. Some people get away with saying something. Unfortunately, I didn’t and I have to bear the brunt of it.”

Later Ranbir Kapoor also reacted to the entire Koffee With Karan row when a fan asked if he would like to be grace the show. “Koffee With Karan actually started a barrage of negativity in my life, as you must be knowing. I didn’t expect all of the negativity that came with it. Till today, there is so much negativity that surrounds me. Certain fans of certain actors turned against me but it is fine. I would probably like to win all of them with my work than with just an interview on Koffee With Karan,” he said.

