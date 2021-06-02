Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan, has time and again been in the news either for the fun comrade the guest share with each other and the host or for some sensational things said while there. One such ‘sensational’ episode was Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s appearance in season 3, where they took digs at Ranbir Kapoor.

Following their conversation there, RK was reportedly surrounded by loads of negativity, especially by the actresses fans. During a promotional chat for Besharam in 2013, Ranbir was asked by a fan whom he would like to go on KWK and below is what the star had to say.

During a casual, fun segment with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor was asked who he would love to visit the Karan Johar hosted show. To this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star said, “Koffee With Karan actually started a barrage of negativity in my life, as you must be knowing.”

For those who do not remember, this was asked after Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had visited Koffee With Karan in Season 3. During that episode, Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend (he dated Padukone from 2007 to 2009) and first co-star took potshots at him.

Though he didn’t give a straight-up answer on who he would like to grace the couch with, Ranbir Kapoor very cryptically spoke about the aftermath of the Sonam-Deepika episode. He said, “I didn’t expect all of the negativity that came with it. Till today, there is so much of negativity that surrounds me. Certain fans of certain actors turned against me but it is fine. I would probably like to win all of them with my work than with just an interview on Koffee With Karan.”

Since saying this on camera, Ranbir Kapoor has appeared in two other episodes of Koffee With Karan. The Barfi actor was a guest on KWK season 4 with cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan and then in season 5 alongside Ranveer Singh.

