Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few memories of his father.

He posted a series of throwback pictures and recalled how the late actor once decided that his wife Sutapa Sikdar and younger son Ayaan would give Babil a haircut when he came home from university. In the pictures, Babil can be seen sitting on a chair as Ayaan and Sutapa cut his hair. Ayaan can also be shaving Babil’s hair with a trimmer. He credited Irrfan for taking the picture.

In the post, Babil Khan wrote: “In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I’d let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Anyway a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020).”

Check out the post shared by Babil Khan below:

Irrfan lost his life to neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020.

Babil Khan will soon be making his acting debut with Qala, which has been produced by Anushka Sharma. The first schedule of the film is complete.

