If there is one film that has kept us all waiting amongst many is Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. The film was in the filming stage, and the pandemic hit the country, putting a halt to the schedule. The team, after the world started to move towards normalcy, got back on the sets and completed the film. Mrunal is now opening up on working in it.

For the unversed, Jersey is the remake of a hit Telugu film by the same name directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who is also helming the Hindi version. Mrunal Thakur joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation as she gears for two massive projects including the Shahid Kapoor starrer and Toofan. Amid many things, she also spoke about the debate around Bollywood making debates, and what she feels about that. Below is all you need to know and also what Thakur exactly has to say.

When asked what she feels about the debate around remake culture in Bollywood, now that she has acted in the Jersey remake, Mrunal Thakur said, “My experience if you ask me, I feel what matters the most to me is the story. Of the story of the film is good, it deserves to reach the globe. I think debate karke fayda kya hai? For example, Forrest Gump was made, how many Indian would have really watched it? So thanks to Aamir (Khan), who is coming up with Laal Singh Chaddha, and through him Indian audience will get to know about Forrest Gump. So I feel Jersey is a story which deserves to be told, and we need to celebrate those moments that we have in that movie.”

Mrunal Thakur added, “I feel language should not be a barrier. Hence, I attempted to be a part of the film, which I feel immensely proud about. It’s a beautiful story, and tell me kya fayda hai us film ka hissa banneka jab us film mein wo moments hi na rahe? Correct? So this is a film filled with lots of emotions love, you know about life, so I will say it is a slice of life film. It is a very simple film that deserves to be told. Earlier I was against these remakes, but now I feel like it’s a story and it deserves to be told, it needs to travel to a wider audience. So I am glad I am part of Jersey and we have this fabulous director Gowtam (Tinnanuri) Sir who is going to debut in Bollywood with this film, and I am really excited for him.”

Catch the conversation here:

Jersey, also featuring Pankaj Kapur alongside Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, is all set to release on November 5, 2021, as per the latest updates.

