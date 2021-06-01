Sridevi is regarded as the ‘first female superstar’ of Indian cinema. The late actress was known for her portrayals of women in challenging situations. Many consider it an honour to work with her. Hrithik Roshan is one of those few luckiest to have chance to work with her.

The late actress ruled the screen and the hearts of her fans for nearly five decades. Whoever has worked with her couldn’t help recall the actress’ finesse and grace. Hrithik was one of them who witnessed the actress’ supreme talent and graciousness.

At the age of 12, Hrithik Roshan appeared in Bhagwan Dada in 1986. He received the opportunity to work with Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the film. While the film didn’t find huge success at that time but it was one of the most memorable films for the actor. He even shared an anecdote from his experience working with Sridevi in the film.

The Greek God of Bollywood revealed how the actress had helped him ease his nerves, and was patient with him on the sets of the film. When the legendary actress passed away in 2018, Hrithik took Instagram and shared a tribute to the actress by sharing a picture where both were seen laughing. Sharing the picture, the War actor wrote, “I loved her, admired her so much. My first ever acting shot was with Sridevi, I was nervous in front of her and I remember her shaking her hands pretending to be nervous ’cause of me, just to boost my confidence. We had to laugh, and she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you, Ma’am.” Take a look at the picture below:

Nobody will forget Sridevi, and perhaps for the ones who knew her, even more so.

