Veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s latest theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par, is getting an encouraging response from both critics and audiences. The film is performing quite well at the box office, boosted by strong word of mouth. But did you know Aamir Khan wasn’t supposed to play the lead role? At one point, Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar and a popular Tamil actor had been roped in for the lead. Read on to know more about the interesting story behind the film’s casting journey.

Why Farhan Akhtar And This Tamil Actor Didn’t Star In Sitaare Zameen Par

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan revealed that the actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was the first choice for the lead role in Sitaare Zameen Par. Interestingly, Aamir Khan had earlier starred in Farhan Akhtar’s critically acclaimed directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. So, why didn’t the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star end up taking on the part? Aamir Khan reportedly revealed that he wanted to take a break from acting when Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t do well. So, he initially opted not to star in Sitaare Zameen Par, although he readily agreed to produce it.

Since the film was being made in two languages, the team approached Farhan Akhtar for the Hindi version and Sivakarthikeyan for the Tamil version. However, after spending time with the script and speaking with director R.S. Prasanna, Aamir Khan confessed that he felt strongly about the story and wanted to return as the lead. Reluctantly, Aamir Khan reached out to both Farhan Akhtar and Sivakarthikeyan, and the two actors understood his predicament. Ultimately, Aamir Khan went on to play the lead role himself.

What’s Sitaare Zameen Par All About?

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film revolves around an eccentric, suspended basketball coach who must train a team of neurodivergent players as part of his community service. Along the way, he is helped by these unique players, who each face their own challenges. Described as the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, the film features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten talented neurodivergent actors in pivotal roles.

Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features.

Must Read: Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy Postponed Despite Ruling Pre-Box Office Battle With Kajol’s Maa – 3 Reasons Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News