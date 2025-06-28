OTT has massively changed the media landscape in both production and consumption. The era of the pandemic was also the era of direct-to-OTT releases. That is not to say there were no direct-to-OTT films before the pandemic; indeed, there were. However, during the height of COVID-19, some major films originally made for theatrical release were brought up directly on OTT platforms. Then, filmmakers began creating films with the sole intention of selling them to streaming platforms. These films were often less than stellar. Eventually, the restrictions imposed during the pandemic were lifted.

Makers now had the ability to release films in theatres, but soon the flow of money from streaming platforms began to tighten. Recently, streaming platforms have decided to acquire films based on their theatrical performance. Even if a film manages to secure a pre-release OTT deal, the fine print usually gives the platform the right to back out or renegotiate if the film underperforms in theatres.

The most recent example of this is Thug Life, the Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam collaboration. Another example from neighboring Mollywood is Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film was initially scheduled to release at the beginning of the year, as confirmed by its distributor, Aashirvad Cinemas. However, the release was postponed without any explanation from the makers.

Online speculation suggested that the film couldn’t obtain a pre-theatrical OTT deal at that time. After securing such a deal, it was ultimately released in April, and the release date was reportedly decided in consultation with the streaming platform Hotstar.

Is A Pre-Release OTT Deal Necessary?

When we think about it from the producer’s perspective, most films from most industries turn out to be financial disasters. As a result, the risk of losing money in this venture is extremely high. Even with a good director, a talented actor, and a well-made film, box office success is never guaranteed. There are several examples of films that are now considered cult classics but flopped at the box office. Even in recent times, many such cases exist. Some blame online reviews, others blame poor marketing, and some simply chalk it up to bad luck.

At the end of the day, these failures impact the producer the most. If the film later becomes a cult classic, the director, actors, and other talents will be praised, but the producer often sees no real benefit. This is why a pre-release OTT deal can offer producers some much-needed relief.

Are They Handing Over Even More Control To OTT Platforms?

But now, a new trend has emerged. OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix are not only involved in the decision-making process regarding the release window; they now want more control, even from the scripting stage. According to Telugu 360, some producers have already submitted bound scripts to OTT platforms before the cameras start rolling. It’s likely that, moving forward, some films will only proceed if they are greenlit by these platforms.

