In the era of OTT, film producers often tend to sell streaming rights even before a film is theatrically released, and something similar happened with Thug Life. The pre-release streaming rights deal was reportedly set at INR 130 crores. The main reason the film fetched such a high price was the talent involved: directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan. The film also generated significant pre-release hype.

However, once it hit theatres, things didn’t go as expected. Kamal Haasan himself hurt the film’s prospects due to the Kannada language controversy. In addition to the woes of the Thug Life team, there are now reports that Netflix is renegotiating the streaming deal.

What Is Netflix Looking To Change In Its OTT Deal For Thug Life?

Netflix no longer wants to pay the initially agreed-upon amount of INR 130 crores, as the film turned out to be a dud at the box office. They reportedly want to renegotiate for better terms. According to M9 News, Netflix floated the idea of acquiring the film for INR 90 crores. However, the Thug Life team managed to negotiate and convince Netflix to settle at INR 110 crores. Officially, no one has confirmed this, so it remains speculation. As previously reported, the film is coming to streaming after a four-week theatrical run, instead of the eight weeks initially mentioned before release.

What Is The Plot Of Thug Life?

The story follows a group of gangsters. During a violent police shootout, a young boy loses his father and is taken in by the gang’s leader. The boy’s sister goes missing during the chaos, and the gang leader promises to help him find her. Years pass. Now grown up, the boy has become the gang leader’s trusted right-hand man and the heir apparent. But in the world of crime, betrayal, backstabbing, and power struggles are inevitable.

Thug Life Trailer

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Mahavatar Cinematic Universe Mega Slate Unveiled: Hombale Films’ 7 Epic Sagas Set From 2025 to 2037—Check Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News