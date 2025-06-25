Tamannaah Bhatia is stealing the spotlight with her stellar performance in films, electric moves in chart-topping songs, and major ad campaigns. She has become a top choice for leading filmmakers with her magnetic screen presence. Her loyal fans are keeping an eye open looking for what next the actress has to offer. Tamannaah Bhatia has an exciting line up of major upcoming projects.

The Odela 2 actress is set to collaborate with some of the most prominent and successful directors in the industry, known for delivering massive hits. From action to comedy and folklore thrillers, her diverse slate promises powerful performances and unforgettable roles. Here’s a look at Tamannaah Bhatia’s exciting upcoming films and her collaborations with some of the biggest and most acclaimed filmmakers in the industry.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Upcoming Lineup

No Entry 2

Tamannaah will step into the comedyverse of Anees Bazmee with the highly anticipated comedy sequel No Entry 2. She will star alongside Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in this star-studded entertainer packed with laughter and chaos.

Vvan

Tamannaah will also reportedly headline the folk thriller Vvan, directed by the acclaimed duo Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra. She will be starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra wo plays a key role. Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with TVF, Vvan promises a gripping blend of folklore and suspense.

Ranger

Tamannaah Bhatia will headline Ranger, an action-packed film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jagan Shakti, known for Mission Mangal. The film also stars Ajay Devgn as the male lead, with Sanjay Dutt playing a powerful antagonist in this high-octane drama.

Untitled Biopic Film

Tamannaah is said to join hands with Bollywood’s acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his upcoming untitled biographical action drama. The film will see her sharing screen space with John Abraham, promising an intense and powerful cinematic experience under Shetty’s dynamic direction.

Daring Partners

Bhatia is set to star in a show Daring Partners collaborating with Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik. The show also stars Diana Penty, with Nakuul Mehta and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. Daring Partners is about two best friends who venture into the male-dominated alcohol industry as entrepreneurs. The series, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, explores their ambitious journey, challenges, and resilience as they defy norms and stereotypes within a competitive business landscape.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Drishyam 3 To Be Shot In Three Languages? Director Jeethu Joseph Breaks Silence On Rumors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News