Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan haven’t been the best of friends in Bollywood. The two Khans have had a bitter-sweet relationship over the years, which has gradually lessened over time. While the two have not spoken publicly against each other, there was a time back in 2009 when they did use some words against each other.

It was a period when Aamir Khan was gearing up for the release of his movie, 3 Idiots (2009). The Dangal actor had adopted a unique style of promoting his movie, which was by touring the country garbed as a normal tourist and meeting random people. At the same time, Shah Rukh Khan was busy promoting his movie, My Name Is Khan. However, when King Khan was asked about Aamir’s style of marketing a movie, he said that it’s a kind of ‘Chichorapan’ to do so.

“Sorry to use this word, but thoda Chichorapan lagta hai. I don’t think so, ki ek level pe aake filmakers, will do Chichocrapan. (I don’t think filmmakers reaching a particular level will stoop down to this flippancy,” SRK said during a promotion event of his move, My Name Is Khan.

Aamir Khan shots back at Shah Rukh Khan

When Aamir Khan was asked about this comment of Shah Rukh, as per ABP News he shot back by saying that King Khan might know more about doing ‘Chichorapan’ since he is used to doing it in his real life.

“Jahan tak chichorapan ka sawal hai, unhone ye word istmaal kiya, shayad wo is cheez ke baare me zyada jante honge kyonki wo kaafi chichorapan khud apni zindagi mein karte hai..wo bade expert hai in cheezon mein (As far as doing ‘Chichorapan’ is concerned, Shah Rukh might know better about it because he is used to doing it in his life. He is an expert in doing this),” Aamir said during a show at Star News.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor also stated that Shah Rukh is indeed a sensible person, and if he thinks that visiting different parts of the country and meeting people amounts to ‘Chichorapan’, then it’s his thinking.

No ill feelings between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan now

Be that as it may. This happened nearly 15 years ago. The two Khans have since mended their ties. Shah Rukh was recently seen with Aamir Khan meeting the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par. Before this, he was also seen at the premiere of Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan’s movie, Loveyapa.

While there might be a healthy competition between them, there are certainly no ill feelings between the two stars. Aamir Khan has just released his movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, and the movie has opened up to positive word-of-mouth. Shah Rukh will star in his next production venture, titled ‘King’, and the movie is expected to hit the theaters by the end of 2026.

