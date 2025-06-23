Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh’s Sitaare Zameen Par flourished with fantastic collections in its opening weekend. All eyes are not on whether the sports comedy drama passes the Monday test. There had been some drop in morning occupancy but that did not stop it from maintaining a rock-steady hold. Scroll below for day 4 early trends at the Indian box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 4 Early Trends

RS Prasanna’s directorial clocked the 6th highest first-weekend of 2025 in Bollywood as it earned 57.30 crores. The need of the hour was to match the box office collections garnered on day 1, i.e., 10.70 crores. Unfortunately, Sitaare Zameen Par could not clock the double digit score but it maintained a good hold with 8-9 crores coming in. It would be safe to say that the sports-comedy drama has passed the Monday test with around 20% drop from opening day..

The occupancy during the morning shows witnessed an unexpected dip to 8.73%. However, it jumped to 17.24% during the afternoon and furthermore to 23.20% during the evening shows. Thanks to the improvement during the second half, the day was saved.

The net collections in India will now land somewhere around 61.70-62.70 crores after 4 days. Amid Housefull 5 running a BOGO offer since last Friday, it is now to be seen whether Sitaare Zameen Par makers also come up with a competitive strategy to beat the mid-week blues.

Beats lifetime collections of Taare Zameen Par

Back in 2007, Taare Zameen Par emerged as a super-hit, accumulating 62.50 crores in its lifetime. Aamir Khan’s spiritual successor has axed its lifetime collections in only 4 days. In fact, it has surpassed the mark by a considerable margin.

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Aamir Khan’s highest grossers of all time

The streak of success continues as the sports comedy drama has entered Aamir Khan’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in India. Sitaare Zameen Par could land at the number 8 spot. The next target is Talaash (93 crores), which should be surpassed within this week.

Check out Aamir Khan’s top 10 highest-grossing films (India net collections) below:

Dangal: 387.39 crores PK: 339.5 crores Dhoom 3: 280.25 crores 3 Idiots: 202 crore Thugs Of Hindostan: 145.29 crores Ghajini: 114 crores Talaash: 93 crores Taare Zameen Par: 62.50 crores Secret Superstar: 62 crores Rang De Basanti: 53.08 crores

