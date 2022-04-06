There are many films that were initially offered to a certain actor before someone actually loved the script and became part of a blockbuster project. Similarly, the 2012 film Talaash became one of the successful films for which Aamir Khan was applauded for his performance. As per reports, makers had originally approached Shah Rukh Khan but he wasn’t convinced. On the other hand, when Aamir came to know about this during the music launch, the actor was surprised.

The psychological crime thriller is written and directed by Reema Kagti and it also stars Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao and Shernaz Patel in important roles.

Before Aamir Khan played the lead role in Talaash, Shah Rukh Khan was originally offered the role but SRK turned down the offer because he wasn’t convinced with the story. The whole team was present at the music launch and during the media interaction session, the question about the Pathaan star being the first choice for the film surprised Aamir. Replying to the question, the actor said that he wasn’t aware of this.

Aamir Khan said, “I didn’t know about it. Even for my other films, I’ve no idea who they are offered to first before they come to me. But the next time someone offers me a film; I will include this question (among other queries).”

Later when director Reema Kagti was asked the same question, she rubbished the news and said, “I would rather not talk about things that didn’t work out. What’s important and why we all are here is for things that did work out. Such things happen all the time in films. Aamir said that he can’t imagine anyone else in the roles played by Kareena and Rani. Likewise, I feel the same about my three principle cast members.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha alongside Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

