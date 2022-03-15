Aamir Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, who has been actively doing films for over 3 decades now. Known as the Mr Perfectionist in B’wood, the actor-film director-producer, recently revealed that he wasn’t so perfect in real life and the reason was his alcohol consumption. He went as far as to reveal that he would finish an entire bottle in one go.

In a recent interview, the Dangal actor, while revealing why he decided to quit drinking, said that when a person is intoxicated, they do and/or say something that they regret later. Read on to know all the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak star had to say.

During a chat with News18, Aamir Khan got candid about his past alcohol consumption habit and also why he quit it. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist said, “I want to give you good news. I used to drink sometimes, but I have decided not to touch alcohol ever in my life. Some people take two pegs and they are sorted. But I was never one of those who drank regularly. I used to drink on occasions, but whenever I did sit down to drink, I would finish an entire bottle. I felt that was not okay.”

Revealing why he finally put the bottle away, Aamir Khan added, “When you are intoxicated, you do or say certain things which you regret later ‘How could I say or do this’. Not that anything major has happened like that until now, but the fact that a person is no longer under their own control, that didn’t sit well with me.”

The Ghajini actor concluded by saying, “Anything that doesn’t help you be in your control, you should stay away from that. Everything should be under your control. I don’t think I can control alcohol. So it’s better that I quit drinking.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Scheduled to release on August 11, 2022, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. It will also feature cameos from superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

