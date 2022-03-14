Aamir Khan is currently Bollywood’s one of the most notable actors who has contributed a lot to the entertainment industry. For his tremendous work, the Dhoom 3 star is known as Mr Perfectionist. Meanwhile, as the actor celebrates his 57th birthday today, we’ll take you back to the time, when the superstar realised he has become a star after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Read on to know the full scoop.

QSQT is a 1988 musical romance film, directed by Mansoor Khan and featured Juhi Chawla as the female lead. The film was a major commercial success that turned both the lead actors into superstars. The movie went on to win eight Filmfare Awards from eleven nominations including Best Film, Best Director, Best Male Debut, and Best Female Debut.

Back in the day, Aamir Khan spoke with Rediff.com and revealed how he sensed he had become a star after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He also claimed that he couldn’t travel by auto or bus because people used to recognise him, due to which he borrowed his uncle’s car.

Aamir Khan told, “During Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. The cap (he wore in the film) became very popular. Everyone was buying that cap. That was the first time I noticed it (that he was a star). Though the first time I sensed it was after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.”

“People would just come everywhere to see me; I couldn’t walk on the road. I did a successful film, but I didn’t have a car. I used to travel by auto-rickshaw or bus, but after a point, I couldn’t. So I used to ask my uncle can I borrow your car, I have to go somewhere and there are people everywhere I go.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

