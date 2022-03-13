Rockstar remains one of the most influential yet impactful films in Ranbir Kapoor’s career as his character Jordan follows a very dark path due to his past. However, in real life, Kapoor earlier claimed that he never had heartbreak and to connect with his character, the actor shared how he was trying to look for one.

The 2011 musical romantic film which was written-directed by Imtiaz Ali, featured Nargis Fakhri along with Moufid Aziz, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra and Shammi Kapoor in supporting roles.

During the promotions of Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor revealed the reason behind agreeing to work in the film and how he connected with his character, Jordan. As per SBS, RK said, “In a very strange, bizarre way, I’ve never gone through heartbreak in my life. I know it’s a terrible feeling and I understood Imtiaz’s point of view, what he is trying to say through the film.”

Ranbir Kapoor further shared, “This character is a Jaat [a colloquial term used in India to connote a particularly wild, untamed person]. We did preparation to understand his life: where he comes from, the people he hangs out with, and the way he walks and the way he talks—all the physical attributes of this person. But I think what really connects me to this character was he was looking for heartbreak and somehow so I am.”

“The second half of this film is when he goes through a phase of self-destruction, of actual electricity flowing inside him and being short-tempered and being angry. I’m not that [person] so I resort to something they say is acting. You start building that. But [that process] can be dangerous because sometimes it is a fine line. I don’t want to become that person. I respect my fans. I try and sign every autograph book that comes before me. Jordan wouldn’t do that.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a number of interesting projects lined up, that includes, Brahmastra, Animal, Shamshera with Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

