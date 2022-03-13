Jatin Sarna is an actor who is well-known in the industry for his performances in projects like Sacred Games, Meeruthiya Gangsters, Saat Uchakkey, Sonchiriya, and more. Despite showcasing his talent in the above-mentioned projects, there came a period when he didn’t get the work he wanted and faced depression.

In a recent chat, the Darbar actor got candid about facing depression, the reason behind falling into the dark pit and how he eventually got out of it. Read on to know everything he had to say about it here:

While interacting with Hindustan Times recently, Jatin Sarna opened up about his depression and how he went into it. The Sacred Games fame said, “While worrying about tomorrow, I stopped living in the present. And instead of being grateful for what I have, I started looking at what else I could do. And that led me to depression.”

Continuing further, Jatin Sarna added, “I wasn’t getting the kind of work I wanted. And I used to wonder, ‘Why am I not getting work when people know I’m a good actor?’ I was constantly in touch with casting directors, asking them for work.” The ’83 actor stated, “I felt that nothing was happening around me and started feeling low and depressed. And it was affecting me and my mental health. Moreover, I was staying alone. So I was even more unhappy because I love being around people.”

So how has he managed to come out of this dark place? Sarna revealed he didn’t take “any clinical help” but healed through “a year of introspection” and “close friends”. He said, “They helped me a lot. They lived with me, heard me, and ensured me that everything will be alright. I am sorted now. People are dying so young and life has become so uncertain. I understood that it’s better to enjoy life.” Jatin Sarna concluded, “Above all, I had to think about myself that it is my life and I cannot destroy it. Why to suffer without any reason? I thought of my family as well.”

