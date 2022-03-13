Hrithik Roshan charmed moviegoers since he made his big Bollywood debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Later the actor went on to work in some prominent films and he has often been referred to as The Greek God of Bollywood, for which he was even voted as the sexiest man in Asia. HR was overwhelmed with the title and also went down memory lane as he claimed his extra thumb repelled people in school.

For the past few weeks, the Krrish star is making a lot of news lately due to his relationship rumours with Saba Azad. The two are often spotted heading out for dinner and there were rumours that they are even thinking about getting married soon.

Back in 2014, Hrithik Roshan was named the sexiest man in Asia by US weekly Eastern Eye for the third time in four years. Talking about the title, HR felt lucky to be voted as the sexiest man and said that his double thumb irregularity was ‘Beautifully imperfect’.

Sharing his thoughts on Facebook, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “I am lucky. Not cause I got voted sexiest. Cause I just noticed God gave me a piece of ugly to carry with me to remind myself n others of how beautiful our imperfections make us.”

He added, “My thumb used to repel people in school. Today I am posting it to millions like you who I know are just like me. Beautifully imperfect. Thank you, God, for this wonderful life. Make your weaknesses your strength. Be proud. U are beautiful. Trust me.”

Later in 2016, Hrithik Roshan answered some fan questions on Twitter and among them was his female fan who claimed to be a big fan of his thumb and asked about his feeling about the same.

The social media user wrote, “I m a big fan of your thumb (two thumbs together on one hand ).. Whats your feeling on that ?, HR replied, “Used to cry about it in school. But look now.”

Used to cry about it in school. But look now https://t.co/wzA7Z3jTj4 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 15, 2016

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has some interesting projects in the pipeline, that includes, Vikram Vedha remake, Fighter and Krrish 4.

