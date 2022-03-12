Time and again we have witnessed Shah Rukh Khan grabbing everyone’s attention and raising many eyebrows with his witty yet sarcastic comments. Be it about his co-stars or his fans, SRK is known to be the king wit owing to epic replies. The Chennai Express actor is known to be one the most generous actors of B-Town.

But did you know SRK wanted singing sensation Atif Aslam to sing for him but he couldn’t? Well, here’s everything you need to know.

Apparently, during his Dilwale days, Shah Rukh Khan had expressed his wish and wanted Atif Aslam to sing Gerua in his film. When he couldn’t, SRK had said in some interview that ‘Atif Aslam was not available for my song. Maybe he was too busy singing for a Chinese film.’ However later, when Woh Lamhey singer got to know about SRK’s dig at him, he cleared the air saying that his tea, never put them through. However, he would always love to sing for the superstar.

During his interview with BBC’s Haroon Rashid, Atif Aslam addressed Shah Rukh Khan’s disappointment and said, “I have just come across him once in my life, and he is a wonderful person. But he never said it personally. His team got in touch with us, and we recorded the song, and we had sent back the song. I don’t know what happened, his team did not put us through. Something happened which was not conveyed to him.”

“And the next thing I see is him saying ‘Atif Aslam was not available for my song. Maybe he was too busy singing for a Chinese film.’ If Shah Rukh Khan watches this, (I want to say) I was not busy. I would never be busy for you. I would love to sing for you, any day,” he added.

During the same interview, he also spoke about not regretting about things he didn’t do during his music industry. He said, “I don’t look back and regret, that oh my god, I could have sung ‘Chashni’ and all of that…I have worked the most over there (India), and I have enjoyed myself thoroughly. The love that I have gotten from there, I still have it. My heart still has it. It can never be bittersweet, because I am a firm believer in the fact that, if something is for me, it will come to me. It was not in my control not to sing for Bollywood movies. It was meant to be like this.”

Well, we already can’t wait for witness this iconic collaboration.

