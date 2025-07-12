Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik has taken a lukewarm start at the box office with the film scoring 4.02 crore on the opening day, slightly lower than Metro In Dino’s 4.05 crore. However, on the second day, the film has witnessed jump in its ticket sales.

Rajkummar Rao’s Film Takes 152% Jump!

The action drama witnessed an almost 152% jump from the previous day on BMS during the ticket sales from 1 – 2 PM. On Saturday, July 12, day 2, the film registered a ticket sale of 7.5K on BMS from 1 – 2 PM. Meanwhile, it registered 2.9K ticket sales during the same time frame on the opening day!

Maalik Box Office Day 2 Occupancy!

On the second day, Maalik registered an occupancy of only 6.5% for the morning shows! This was much lower than the morning occupancy on the opening day. On day 1, the film registered an occupancy of 12.8% for the morning shows!

Will Rajkummar Rao Witness Growth On Day 2?

It would be interesting to see if Rajkummar Rao witnesses growth on day 2. The actor registered much lower numbers on the opening day than his last theatrical release. Hopefully, he will narrow down the gap with Bhool Chuk Maaf on day 2.

Maalik Registers 8th Lowest BMS Sales On The Opening

On the opening day, Friday, July 11, Maalik registered a ticket sale of 66.15K on BookMyShow. This is the 8th-lowest opening day of BMS sales for a Bollywood film in 2025. While Rajkummar Rao could surpass many films, he stayed below Fateh’s opening sales of 67K on BMS.

Check out the 10 lowest ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS on the opening day.

Kapkapiii : 5K Superboys Of Malegaon: 8K The Bhootnii: 11K Loveyapa: 23K Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 26K | CrazyXY: 26K Azaad: 40K Badass Ravi Kumar: 59K Maalik: 66.15K Fateh: 67K Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release: 74K

