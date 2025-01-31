Sonu Sood made his directorial debut with Fateh. The first big release of Bollywood made its way to theatres on January 10, 2025. The action thriller has ended its theatrical journey in three weeks on an underwhelming note. Scroll below for the closing collections!

Fateh stars Sonu Sood in the leading role. The supporting cast features Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The film opened to mixed reviews from the audience. It still made respectable box office collections on the first weekend, but the graph eventually took a downward turn.

Closing Collections

There were huge hopes pinned on the action thriller after its opening day of 2.61 crores. The earnings reached 4 crores+ on Sunday, but that was the only day it earned as high as that. The mid-week blues hit in the first week itself, but it managed to end week 1 at 16.25 crores. There was an 86% dip in the second week, with earnings falling to 2.22 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Fateh below:

Week 1: 16.25 crores

Week 2: 2.22 crores

Week 3: 40 lakh

Total: 18.87 crores

Fails to recover budget

Sonu Sood led Fateh was reportedly made on a budget of 40 crores. This means it could not even recover 50% of the cost spent by the producers. The first Bollywood release of 2025 is a flop at the box office.

More about Fateh

The action thriller was released in theatres on January 10, 2025. It was produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama.

The storyline is based on an ex-special ops officer who is hired to bust a cyber syndicate and protect a village girl, who falls prey to cyber crime.

