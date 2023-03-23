Kangana Ranaut is one of Bollywood’s finest actresses and is also popularly known for her reactions and statements on social media. The actress has never stopped herself from expressing her feelings about any current topic. Not to forget how she calls out ‘Bollywood Mafai’ on various occasions. Adding to the list, the award-winning national actress has addressed reports about her film Thalaivii and said the film had recovered its money even before its release.

Released in 2021, Thalaivii was an Indian biographical drama film based on the life of Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa, featuring Kangana playing the titular character of Jayalalithaa. As there were rumours that the distributors were asking the makers of the biopic to return Rs. 6 Crores as compensation for the film’s failure at the box office, the actress did not hold herself back from commenting upon the situation. Read on to find out what she has to say!

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut dismissed the rumours and called it ‘fake propaganda’. While sharing the screenshot of the report, the Thalaivii actress wrote, “All this a fake propaganda by film mafia. I have sold Emergency to @zeestudiosofficial, and Thalaivii recovered it’s release, it’s been two years since it’s release.”

Kangana did not stop there. In another story, she posted screenshots of the news that was about her. She says, “Endless fake news is being circulated about me, please ignore those jinki jali padi hai.” The actress had once again called out Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and warning that he’ll get arrested for supporting ‘Khalistanis’.

However, with all the recent backlash, Kangana Ranaut received an overwhelming response for her portrayal of the titular character of Jayalalithaa. Despite the movie not being able to perform well at the box office, it struggled to cross ₹4 crores worldwide, as reported by many outlets.

