Pathaan was a rage in theatres way before its theatrical release. After a long while, a Hindi film created havoc at the ticket windows with ‘sold out’ shows nationwide. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s film turned out to be the highest non-Holiday opener in India, and also created massive records in the overseas market. Looks like its magical run continues in the OTT world. Scroll below for all the details!

Released on 25th January, Pathaan has collected a total of 540.98 crores in the Indian market. Due to its high budget, the film has garnered a ‘hit’ verdict at the box office. In terms of worldwide collections, Shah Rukh Khan led film has raked in a total of 1046.60 crores.

Pathaan hit the digital world yesterday. The Siddharth Anand directorial premiered on Amazon Prime and ranked #1 in the Top 10 Indian content within 12 hours. It surpassed biggies like Dwayne Johnson led-Black Adam, Christopher, and Varisu amongst many others.

In addition, Pathaan has also made its entry into the Top 10 Global list. With such huge achievements being made within 12 hours, only sky is the limit for this Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film.

Meanwhile, a lot of noise is being made over its sequel. John Abraham played the role of Jim and even requested director Siddharth Anand to come up with a prequel based on his character.

Apart from Tiger 3 star Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, rumours are rife that even Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif’s characters may be seen doing crossovers in the future of YRF spy universe.

