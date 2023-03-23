Just like every year (the Covid period being an exception), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray addressed the state and his supporters in a rally on the occasion of Gudi Padhwa. Speaking in it, the political leader lauded Bollywood veteran Javed Akhtar for schooling Pakistan in their country over allegedly supporting terrorism. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, it was during the last month, Akhtar attended an event in Pakistan. There he spoke about the importance of maintaining a good bond between the two neighbouring countries. He was told that Indians think all Pakistanis are terrorists. Responding to it, he said that they shouldn’t feel offended as the attackers of the horrific 26/11 incident are still roaming freely in their country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Javed Akhtar had said, “The attackers weren’t from Norway, or from Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this.” Now, addressing this statement by Akhtar, Raj Thackeray said, “I want people like Javed Akhtar and many more. I want Indian Muslims who speak against Pakistan and tell them our power. Javed Akhtar does that and I want Muslims like him.”

During the last month, the video of Javed Akhtar schooling Pakistan was all over the internet and netizens lauded the veteran writer and lyricist for using such strong words.

Reacting to his own viral video, Akhtar said, “They all (Pakistanis) clapped. They agreed with me. There are many people who admire India and want to have a relationship with us. We tend to think of countries as a monolith. That is not the case. How do we connect with millions of people who want to connect with India,” during an interview with NDTV.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Tiger 3: Massive Set To Be Constructed For Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Action Scenes?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News