Kartik Aaryan is a superstar who has paved a long path in Bollywood today and has achieved stardom all on his own. Be it comic, drama, intense, or any genre, the young superstar has proved his mettle as an actor and has always treated the audience with something different every time. This is the reason he is one superstar whose screen presence is immensely enjoyed by the audience. While his sound knowledge of audience taste is something worth reckoning, Sara Ali Khan also has the same belief for the superstar.

Recently during an interview, when Sara Ali Khan was asked about one thing that she would kill Kartik for, the actress replied, “Honestly, I am yet to see somebody who knows the pulse of our audience as well as he does.”

As we hear Sara Ali Khan stating the fact about Kartik’s understanding of the audience’s pulse, this is well justified having seen the audience’s love for the superstar and his films. Be it his visit to enjoy a Holi party in Dallas, USA to Times Square in New York, Kartik’s presence has always witnessed a massive crowd of his fans, which indeed says a lot about the love audience has for him in their hearts.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Gaslight.

