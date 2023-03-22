After Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure at the box office, Aamir Khan announced last year that he was taking a break from acting. He also decided to step down from the ‘Champions’ remake too. Soon speculations were rife that Aamir had decided to rope in his good friend Salman Khan to play a part in this Spanish remake.

Aamir is in charge of the creative front of the Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film, while RS Prasanna will be helming the remake. If the latest reports are to go by, Dabangg Khan is unhappy with the script and has suggested a few changes in the Hindi adaptation.

As per the mid-day report, Aamir Khan and the director RS Prasanna disagree with Salman Khan’s suggestion of changes in the script. Looks like getting Salman to sign up for the film will be an uphill task. Previous reports also claimed that the film was supposed to be announced officially this month, but there’s no sign of it so far.

Last year Aamir Khan confirmed the ‘Champions’ remake and stated, “It’s a wonderful script, it’s a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film, but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family. I want to be with my mom and my kids. I feel I have been working for 35 years and have single-mindedly focused on my work. I feel this is not fair to people who are close to me. I will be producing ‘Champions’ because I really believe in the film. I think it’s a great story. I will be approaching other actors now to see which of them would like to do a role which I was hoping to do. I am in a stage in life where I would like to enjoy my relationships.”

