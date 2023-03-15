When Rani Mukerji started off in the entertainment industry, it wasn’t for a dusky-skinned person to become a Bollywood actress. She fought against all odds and rose as one of the most talented actresses in showbiz and while doing so, Rani also struggled to have a husky voice in Bollywood. The actress in a recent interview opened up on how she was hurt after her voice was doubted as a leading lady opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Ghulam’ but Karan Johar stepped in and fixed the issue with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai later. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back when Rani was starting off in Bollywood, actresses didn’t have much of a choice. While the times were constantly changing, the B-town beauties still had their fair share of struggles in films and their career was practically over after they changed their single status to married. But that’s not the case anymore, actresses are now getting married and excelling in all fields.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Rani Mukerji opened up on her voice getting dubbed for Aamir Khan starrer ‘Ghulam’ and said, “As a newcomer, you don’t have much of a choice. Filmmakers take decisions for the betterment of their film. So yes, but just in ‘Ghulam’, my voice did get dubbed. During ‘Ghulam’, there was a question mark on my voice on whether it was good for a leading lady opposite Aamir. I was told that for the betterment of the film, my voice had been dubbed. It hurt me but I didn’t make a big deal of it. But I still feel that my soul is not in ‘Ghulam’.”

Rani Mukerji then praised Karan Johar and said, “Soon, I was there in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Karan Johar asked me if I had a problem in dubbing my voice. I said ‘no’. He asked me if my first film ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’ had my own voice, and when I said yes, he said he likes my voice and wanted me to dub.”

Karan is indeed a great director to work with and has changed the career trajectory of many Bollywood actors while giving people an opportunity in Bollywood.

