Ajay Devgn and Kajol are among the Bollywood A-listers who have been active in the industry for over two decades. The celebrity couple enjoys a massive fanbase yet often finds themselves a target of trolls. However, the Drishyam star recently revealed he has learnt to ignore it and also asks his kids, Yug and Nysa, to do the same.

Ajay and Kajol’s daughter Nysa is one of the paparazzi’s favourite star kids. The 20-year-old is often spotted stepping out in the city with her pals for parties. While her friends usually surround her, Nysa hardly poses for the shutterbugs.

Seemingly, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have trained their children on how to avoid trolls. In an interview with Filmfare, the Tanhaji actor opened up about his conversations with his kids about online trolls and haters. The actor revealed that he and Kajol have to constantly explain to their kids that they should ignore trolls and not let them bother them.

Ajay highlighted how trolls are a “minuscule per cent” of the audience as he mentioned the importance of ignoring them. He added, “I don’t know how such negativity happens. I’ve learnt to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don’t even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven’t let it bother me,” Ajay added.

During the chat, Ajay Devgn revealed that he is concerned about Nysa and Yug being constantly in the spotlight, but he cannot change it. The actor further claimed several things written about his kids are untrue and called replying to trolls a “tricky situation” as they only escalate.

Talking about his kids’ upbringing, Ajay Devgn revealed that he and Kajol had to find a balance. He said, “It is extremely difficult because a teenager’s mindset is completely different.” The Singham star also revealed that his daughter does not watch his films. Moreover, Yug has begun watching his movies recently.

