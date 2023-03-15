After the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan, fans are waiting with their betted breath for the release of Jawan which will also star South beauty Nayanthara in a lead role. However, this news can disappoint the fans as they might have to wait a little longer to watch the film. Scroll below to read the details!

SRK’s Pathaan smashed many records at the box office and received a lot of love from the audience all across the globe. Now, all eyes are glued on Altee’s directorial Jawan. As per reports, the release of the film has been delayed. The film that was supposed to release in June will now be released in October. Here is what we know and you shouldn’t miss this update.

As per recent reports doing rounds on the internet, the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s strarrer Jawan is being pushed from June to October, and makers can eye the Gandhi Jayanti or Dussehra weekend. However, there is no official confirmation of it. A report in Free Press Journal revealed that some crucial portions of the film are still being shot which would require more time to be dedicated to the film, so the makers have no choice but to postpone the movie.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller went on floors last year. The film will feature SRK in a double role and has been shot in parts of Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Notably, the film has already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs, and they can’t wait to watch the refreshing chemistry between King Khan and Nayanthara.

Apart from Jawan, the superstar has many other projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, which is slated to release in December 2023.

