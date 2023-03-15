Superstar Shah Rukh Khan taught romance to an entire generation, and more has a love story that’s straight out of a 70mm film. King Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, are one of Bollywood’s most loved, admired and talked about couples. Even after three decades, they continue to give couple goals for everyone.

The couple married on October 25, 1991. SRK had once revealed that he fell for Gauri, when he was 18 years old, and she was only 14. After meeting her for the first time, the actor said he knew he wanted to be with only her. But did you know that he used to sing a special song for her? Scroll down to know

In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he had a special song, which he used to sing for her, when they were dating. He recalled, “Jab me 18 saal ka tha 1984 me, toh jo uss samay jo sab karte hai mene bhi kiya, I started liking a girl, and at that point of time, jo word hum abhi use karte hai, humne affair start kiya. Ladki ka naam Gauri tha. Woh panchsheel me rehti thi, me Hauz Khaas mein.”

“Toh me uske ghar ke paas jaa kar ya Jahan normally lovers milte hain, gardens me, discotheque me, ya restaurants mein, me gaana gaya karta tha because I hardly got to meet her. So I had to sing the song in her locality, which was Gori tera gaon bada pyaara, mein toh gaya vaara aake yahan re. My wife never liked it…now she is my wife. She found it very cheap that I used to sing like this,” the superstar said. For the unversed, the song is sung by late singer KJ Yesudas and featured in the 1976 film Chitchor.

Meanwhile, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster Pathaan. The film also starred John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Salman Khan also had a special cameo appearance as Tiger in the movie.

