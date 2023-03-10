Shah Rukh Khan proved that the king is back with his recent release Pathaan. The actor, who was away from the silver screen for almost 4 years made a grand comeback and smashed all the records on the box office. Well, SRK is a king in true sense. Be it his phenomenal work craft to even his fairytale romance with Gauri, the actor’s life has a lot to offer to youngsters.

SRK is admired for romance all across the globe. The actor has restored faith in love not only through his films but also through his real-life love story. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor never shies away to when it comes to crediting his success to his wifey Gauri. He once opened up about how Gauri did a lot to make their relationship & dished out major hubby goals. Scroll below to watch the adorable video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a viral video shared by one of the fan pages, actor Shah Rukh Khan can be seen talking about his dotting wife Gauri Khan and revealed how she never gave up on him, and it was because of her their relationship flourished. The actor said, “Toh mujhe lagta hai Gauri ne bahut sambhala hai, bahut galtiyan ki hai, bahut badtameeziyan ki hai, bahut ghatiyapan kiya hai, lekin kahi na kahi usne chup reh kar mujhko bahut sambhala hai.” In the video, one can also also spot Rani Mukerji who is similing while SRK is mentioning about Gauri. Well, isn’t that pure husband goals? Like this is how men should credit the women in their life for always being there for them.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wine and grapes 🍇 (@sh_editts)

The netizens also showered the love on the viral video. Many dropped heart emoji in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Everyone is looking for real love, respectful, kind trustworthy, loyal and loving.”

Another was quick to comment, “Sir aap dono bahut lucky ho ek dusre ke liye, aur ek dusre ke liye hi bane ho.”

Awww! Well, the video is melting our heart. What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s candid confession? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Wanted To Make Aamir Khan Dance To S*xy Item Song ‘Chikna Charlie’ & Revolutionise Bollywood Like A Boss Lady!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News