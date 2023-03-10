Vidya Balan literally broke all the stereotypical norms with the film, The Dirty Picture. She proved how versatile she is as an actor and received too many accolades for her performance. The Dirty Picture is a movie about the controversial life of the late actress Silk Smitha. Vidya had put on weight, went to extents to bring that spice and did everything to live life in Silk Smitha’s skin. However, when Vidya was about to sign the film, people around her judged her character, and once in a throwback interview, she revealed how it was. Read on to know more!

When Vidya signed Milan Luthria’s The Dirty Picture, people called her ‘mad’ as they were concerned she would be destroying her girl next door image. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor.

In a throwback interview with India Today, Vidya Balan opened up about how she had no doubt about the film and the script, but the people around her called her ‘mad’. She had said, “The moment I met Milan, he inspired faith in me. So I knew that he has a certain aesthetic sense, I knew it won’t be cheap. Also, Ekta (Kapoor, producer) was involved and she is a woman. I knew her, I started my career with her. So I was safe on those accounts. But there were people who told me that ‘Are you mad? You are a girl next door and you can’t be doing things like these.’”

Going further in the conversation, Vidya Balan mentioned how her parents told her to follow her intuition and made her believe that she too can do certain meaty roles. She revealed, “I remember speaking to my parents at that time and I asked them ‘Should I do it?’ My parents, they are obviously not from this industry, so they kept saying ‘No, do what feels right’. I asked myself ‘what feels right’ and the answer was loud and clear: ‘Do the film’. So I went ahead and did it.”

What do you think about this incident? Do you think an actor or an actress gets judged by their appearance more than their performance level? Let us know in the comments.

