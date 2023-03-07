Uorfi Javed is an internet sensation and is impossible to overlook. Be it on the streets or social media, with her unique clothes, the pap-favourite star certainly knows how to draw attention and make every day seem like a party. But now she is making headlines for a different reason.

Uorfi actress is known for her weird sartorial choices and often makes bold fashion statements. From making a dress out of garbage to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even champagne glasses, she has done it all and has been very proud and vocal about her choices.

Recently, Uorfi Javed made headlines for donning a snake-shaped backless bra she paired with a green skirt. Sharing a video of her costume, she wrote a witty caption “Naagin audition chal rahe hai kya? Dressed for Radio Nasha awards!”

But this has led to speculations about whether the actress had indeed given an audition for Ekta Kapoor‘s popular show. A Twitter user even asked the actress about it on the microblogging platform, and the Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya actress decided to set the record straight.

Uorfi Javed replied, “No yar ! :(” However, it is worth pointing out that the user’s tweet was deleted later.

No yar ! :( — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 7, 2023

Earlier, Urfi Javed broke the internet when she posed with actor Arjun Kapoor at Gaurav Gupta’s store launch. Recently, she also featured in The Dirty Magazine for a photo shoot and was candid about her journey to being a DIY star. “Take no prisoners. Hold nothing back. Just where does Uorfi Javed get her audacity?” the post revealing her looks from the shoot read.

