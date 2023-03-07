Rakhi Sawant is someone everyone in India knows – regardless if they live in a metropolitan city or a faraway village. The actress – who has been part of several reality shows, including a couple of Bigg Boss seasons (Hindi & Marathi), is often in the headlines due to the drama in her personal life. And now, she’s once again making the news.

In a video now available on social media, Rakhi Sawant breaks down at the airport as she returns from a successful trip to Dubai. While interacting with the paps there, she gets emotional as she remembers her estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani. Scroll below to know all that happened there and what netizens have to say about it.

In the video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani to Instagram, while exiting the airport, Rakhi Sawant talks about her recent Dubai trip and opening her dance academy there. She is heard saying, “Waha pe aur ek ghar liya maine, gaadi lia – meri company ne mujhe dia (I got one more house in Dubai, and also a car, my company gave that to me).”

But then she stops midway and breaks down into tears as she recalls some happy moments spent with her estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani, at the airport. While pointing to a spot, Rakhi Sawant recalls showering Adil with rose petals there last July. She says, “Adil ke sar par phool daale the maine, aapko yaad aara hai, uska swagat kia tha. Aur usne apni girlfriend ko bola ki natak hai (Do you remember, I had showered Adil with roses and welcomed him. He told his girlfriend it was all a drama).”

In the comment section, one user called out Rakhi for her contradicting statement. They wrote, “She said she had no money adil took everything now she bought another home n car in Dubai…sometimes I dont knw wat to believe” Another added, “Mental he rakhi agar usko kisiko sabak sikhana he to media kyu.”

Commenting in favour of Rakhi Sawant, a netizen replied, “Pyar insan KO badal deta h. Lekin dhoka insan KO tabah kardeta h 😢😢” Others added, “Felt something yaar yeh sach mai dil se pyaar karri thi usse…😢” “Hope God heal her! People stop trolling her ! It’s not a joke what she’s going through ! Wish this doesn’t happen with enemy too!” and more. Watch the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

