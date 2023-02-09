Rakhi Sawant has been in news owing to her personal life. For the past few days, she is ruling the headlines owing to the shocking revelations she made about her marriage. She has alleged her husband Adil Durrani Khan of domestic violence and an extra-marital affair. Sawant went on to file an FIR against Adil following which he was arrested by the police.

Amid all the chaos in Rakhi’s married life, Sawant’s ex-husband Ritesh came out in her support. During a live session, he said, “I will stand by Rakhi no matter what.” He also claimed that Rakhi had called him three months back to inform the problems she is facing with Adil. Well, as soon as the news of Ritesh supporting Rakhi surfaced on social media, netizens were quick to take a dig at the duo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The turmoil in Rakhi Sawant’s marriage has now become a public affair. Every then and now, there are new developments in the case that have left netizens baffled. Recently, the news of Rakhi’s ex-husband Ritesh supporting her went viral, and netizens have the most hilarious reactions ever. Scroll below to read.

One of the users wrote, “Ex, current and next… what…”

Another was quick to react and wrote, “Welcome to Rakhi’s multiverse of madness.”

“Publicity ke liye kuch bhi kar sakte hai, kisi bhi hadd tak jaa sakte hai.”

“Ritesh be like … hum kyun piche rehe limelight lene mai.”

Another user took a dig at how things have unfolded the in past and wrote, “Yeh toh y rishta kya kehlata hai se bhi lamba chalega.”

“Limelight Prabhu, Limelight.”

“Ex ne socha yehi mauka hai, Nehle par dehla ka. Thoda mai bhi aa jaunga. Media mai.”

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh. The duo entered Bigg Boss 15 house together but parted ways after the grand finale. Later, Rakhi had also issued a statement and revealed the reason behind her separation from Ritesh. She said a lot happened after Salman Khan’s reality show.

Meanwhile, what do you think about Ritesh supporting Rakhi Sawant? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Wedding Pic Makes It To Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Meme Template With A Hilarious Twist: “Saath Mein Baith Kar Dekhenge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News